12:51, 12 September 2024 | GMT +6
Kazakh President receives Glencore's CEO Gary Nagle
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received CEO of Glencore Gary Nagle, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The latter reported on the company’s activities and plans for the coming period.
Besides, the sides debated key aspects of the company’s activities in the mining and energy sectors of Kazakhstan.
The Head of State stressed the need to strictly observe the ecological standards and introduce innovative technologies in the production processes.