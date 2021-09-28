Kazakh President receives head of Accounts Committee

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received head of the Accounts Committee Nataliya Godunova.

The latter reported on the results of the preliminary evaluation of the draft republican budget for 2022-2024, the Akorda press service reports.

Following the consideration, the Accounts Committee suggested optimizing expenditures for KZT 1.16 tn, including KZT 306.3 bln in 2022. It also gave certain recommendations to eliminate some gaps in the process of budget formation.

Nataliya Godunova also reported on the preliminary results of auditing.

Following the meeting the Head of State gave certain tasks to improve operations of state auditing and financial control bodies.