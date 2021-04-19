Kazakh President receives head of Anti-Corruption Agency

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Marat Akhmetzhanov, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the fulfillment of tasks set at the session on the fight against coronavirus as of April 16. Akhmetzhanov told about the agency’s preparations for comprehensive transition to the three-tier model of criminal procedure.

The President gave certain tasks to work closely with international organizations to study the latest experience of anti-corruption fight and coordinate the work of state bodies.