Kazakh President receives head of Asian Development Bank

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the president of the Asian Development Bank, Kazinform reports referring to Akorda's press service.

Welcoming Takehiko Nakao Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated him on the 25th anniversary of the partnership between Kazakhstan and the Asian Development Bank.

«We thank you for your contribution to the development of collaboration between the Government of Kazakhstan and the ADB. The bank’s participation in our economy seems obvious and we greatly appreciate it», said the President of Kazakhstan.

In turn the ADB president said that he was acquainted with the State of the Nation Address to the people of Kazakhstan. The head of one of the largest Asian financial institutions praised the main points of this strategic document highlighting the social part. In his opinion the goals and objectives of the Address correlate with the development priorities of the Asian Development Bank.