Kazakh President receives head of Constitutional Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev has held consultations with the Chairman of the Constitutional Council Igor Rogov, the press service of Akorda reported.

The meeting discussed the issue of holding early parliamentary elections.

Nursultan Nazarbayev reported on consultations held with the chair persons of both chambers of the Parliament and the Prime Minister.

In turn, I.Rogov stressed that in accordance with paragraph 1 of Article 63 of the Constitution, Parliament shall be dissolved by President of Kazakhstan after consultation with the chairmen of the chambers of Parliament and Prime Minister. In addition, the Chairman of the Constitutional Council pointed out that special elections shall be held within two months from the date of early termination of powers of Parliament or Majilis.

Igor Rogov emphasizes that the early elections to the Majilis in conjunction with the upcoming elections to maslikhats of all levels is fully consistent with the Constitution.