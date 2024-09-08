Kazakh President receives Head of Saha

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Aisen Nikolayev, who arrived in Astana to attend the V World Nomad Games opening ceremony, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The parties debated the key directions for strengthening interregional cooperation and expanding bilateral ties.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said all-round development of cooperation between the regions is an integral part of strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Aisen Nikolyaev thanked the Head of State for a warm welcome highlighting the importance of expanding ties between Kazakhstan and Yakutia. He also affirmed readiness to cooperate in priority sectors expressing confidence in further success in the development of bilateral ties.