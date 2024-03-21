Kazakh President, Sociological and Political Studies Center head debate promoting cult of knowledge

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Gulmira Ileuova, a member of the Ulttyq Qurultay, sociologist, and president of the Strategy Center for Sociological and Political Studies Public Foundation, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, the parties debated pressing issues of the country’s social life. Special attention was paid to the development of proposals voiced at the 3rd session of the Ulttyq Qurultay held in Atyrau.

In particular, they emphasized importance of promoting such values ​​as hard work and professionalism among young people, stressed the need to nurture the cult of knowledge and innovative thinking in society and to introduce the principles of Law and Order and Social Justice to increase the nation's competitiveness.