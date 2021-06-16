Kazakh President receives Healthcare Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi who reported on the country’s sanitary and epidemiological situation and mass vaccination against coronavirus, the Akorda press service reports.

According to the Minister the country’s situation is stable, morbidity rate decreased twice as compared to the last months. COVID-19 death toll dropped by 1.6 times for the past two weeks. As of June 16 about 2, 587,000 received the 1 st dose of the vaccine against coronavirus, 1,480,000 were given the 2 nd dose. Some 80-100,000 people get anti-COVID-19 vaccine a day.

The President drew attention to mass vaccination efforts, charging the regions to speed up vaccination rates. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that vaccination is the only way to conquer COVID-19 urging all to get vaccine against coronavirus.