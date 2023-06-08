10:44, 08 June 2023 | GMT +6
Kazakh President receives IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Kazakh President greeting Kristalina Georgieva expressed gratitude for 30 years of fruitful cooperation with the IMF.
During the meeting, Kristalina Georgieva told the President about the IMF’s plans in Kazakhstan.