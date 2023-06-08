EN
    10:44, 08 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President receives IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

    Photo: akorda.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Kazakh President greeting Kristalina Georgieva expressed gratitude for 30 years of fruitful cooperation with the IMF.

    During the meeting, Kristalina Georgieva told the President about the IMF’s plans in Kazakhstan.

    The Head of State hailed the IMF’s initiative to open the Regional Capacity Development Centre in Almaty expressing confidence that it would make a great contribution to ensuring stability of the financial systems in Kazakhstan and Central Asia at large.

    In her turn, Ms. Georgieva thanked the President for an invitation to attend the Astana International Forum.



