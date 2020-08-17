EN
    19:40, 17 August 2020

    Kazakh President receives Information Minister

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Minister reported on the results of the Ministry’s work, promising approaches and its further activities. Great attention was paid to information policy and civil society issues. In particular, the Minister reported on the development of the country’s mass media, raising media competitiveness, and state support to NGOs social initiatives and realization of Rukhani Janghyry program.

    Following the meeting the Head of State gave the Minister certain tasks.

    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan
