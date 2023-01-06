Kazakh President receives Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported on the Ministry’s work in 2022 and plans for the upcoming period, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Tokayev was briefed on the taken measures for crime prevention, enabling to significantly reduce the number of murders in the country. The work on revealing thefts and cattle rustling was enhanced as well.

According to Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Akhmetzhanov, 24 leaders and 114 members of organized crime groupings were detained thanks to changed approaches to prevention of organized crime with a focus on eliminating the causes and conditions for their existence and sources of finance.

The Head of State informed on the measures adopted to fight cybercrime. Within the realization of comprehensive measures to combat internet fraud cell phone companies blocked 5.5mln calls from fake numbers. The interior ministry liquidated six organized crime groups and took down 165 websites connected to fraud.

In addition, the ministry jointly with other law enforcement and special bodies identified 2,781 drug crimes, over 15 tons of drugs were withdrawn from illegal trafficking, 70 drug labs were eliminated, and 1,990 drug selling sites were blocked.

Following the meeting, the President noted the priority of the realization of measures to prevent and respond promptly to any form of domestic violence, internet fraud, as well as crimes in rural areas.

The Head of State instructed to adopt organizational and legislative steps in this direction. He also gave a number of tasks to the minister to ensure road safety and law and order in the country

Photo: akorda.kz