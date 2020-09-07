Kazakh President receives Interior Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev, the Akorda press service reports.

The Minister reported on the progress of realization of the President’s Address to the Nation, in particular, demerger of the emergency situations committee from the Interior Ministry’s structure.

He also added that a special commission was set up. Up to 25,000 are expected to work in the Emergency Situations Ministry. The list is being revised. It will be supplied with necessary equipment and machinery. All the work will be completed within a month.

The Minister also reported on police reforming, the Ministry’s digitalization issues. As of today, 83% of the Ministry’s work is transferred into e-format. By the year-end it is planned to increase it up to 91%.

Following the meeting the Head of State gave the Ministry certain tasks.