Kazakh President receives Kazakhtelecom JSC CEO

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received chairman of the board of Kazakhtelecom JSC Kuanyshbek Yesekeyev, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on realization of the projects for the construction of fiber-optic communication lines and mobile broadband access in rural settlements. The project will be completed by the year-end. As a result the internet penetration level will reach 99.5%. The project is operated by Kazakhtelecom JSC.

The Head of State positively asses the company’s work and set some tasks, such as widening accessibility and quality of internet and mobile communication, etc.