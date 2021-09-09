Kazakh President receives KazTransGas CEO

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received KazTransGas JSC CEO Kairat Sharipbayev, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the production and financial indicators of KazTransGas JSC for the past 8 weeks. He told the President about positive dynamics of main gas transportation that grew by 14% as compared to the last year to make 65.4 bln cu m. the national operator’s revenue increased by 6% to reach KZT 1,342 tn, net profit grew by 55% to stand at KZT 304 bln.

He also briefed on realization of the projects on modernization and development of gas transportation infrastructure, in particular, reconstruction of the Mangistau region gas transportation infrastructure, laying the 2nd string of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent main pipeline, construction of gas refineries on Kashagan, and digitalization of KazTransGas JSC.

In a conclusion the Head of State set certain tasks aimed at development of the country’s gas industry.