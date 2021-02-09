Kazakh President receives Lazzat Ramazanova

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received chairwoman of the National Commission for Women, Family and Demographic Policy under the President Lazzat Ramazanova, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the activities of the National Commission and plans for the coming period. The sides debated issues on improving legislative rules aimed at strengthening of the family institution, preserving of family values, prevention of violence against women and children, solution of social problems.

The Head of State supported changes proposed to the work approaches of the regional commissions for women, family and demographic policy stressing the need to establish close cooperation with the civil society. Besides, they debated women’s participation in the country’s sociopolitical life.

The President positively assessed the project for introducing women’s cooperation in tackling social issues at the regional level.