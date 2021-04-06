EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:38, 06 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President receives locally produced Sputnik V vaccine

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine made at the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant, Kazinform cites the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    «Today, the Head of State has received the Sputnik V vaccine produced at the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant. He was doing fine after the inoculation. There were no adverse effects,» reads the Facebook account.

    The Kazakh President is certain that only through vaccinating and achieving herd immunity the COVID-19 virus could be beat, thus, remove all restrictions, and return to normal.

    He has urged the public to get the vaccine as soon as possible to protect ourselves and close ones.

    Earlier the President instructed the Government and local executive bodies to provide supplies of COVID-19 vaccines from abroad, establish local COVID-19 vaccine production as well as to ensure that the vaccines are given.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Coronavirus Sputnik V President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!