Kazakh President receives Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister, Ann Linde, who is in Kazakhstan on an official visit.

Welcoming the Swedish diplomat in Kazakhstan’s capital, the Head of State noted the extreme importance of her visit to our country both as the OSCE Chairman-in-Office and as the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, the Akorda press service reports.

«I would like to stress that Kazakhstan is very much committed to the OSCE. Our cooperation with your Organization is one of the top priorities of our foreign policy. We are eager and very much prepared to have close relationship with your Organization and member states,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The Head of State recalled the historic OSCE summit held in Astana in 2010 and noted that the outcomes of this summit are very important in terms of giving additional impetus to the development of the Organization.

With regards to bilateral relations with Sweden, the President noted Kazakhstan’s commitment to closer cooperation with an emphasis on economic and humanitarian areas. President Tokayev also noted the active work of the Swedish Embassy in Nur-Sultan in promoting bilateral cooperation with our country.

In her turn, Ann Linde expressed her gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm welcoming and stressed that this visit is a priority for her as the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

«I want to show the strong importance that we attach to the OSCE’s relations with your country,» the Swedish Foreign Minister emphasized.

Ann Linde told Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the first results of her activities as the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office since the beginning of 2021, and further working plans. Besides, the President and Swedish diplomat touched upon the current aspects of the Kazakh-Swedish bilateral relations, including measures to boosting the political dialogue and expanding cooperation in the trade, economic and investment areas, including within the Kazakhstan – EU partnership.