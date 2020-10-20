Kazakh President receives Minister of Ecology

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev listened to Magzum Mirzagaliyev’s report on the main activities of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources for 9 months of 2020, the Akorda press service informs.

Magzum Mirzagaliyev reported to President Tokayev on the progress of consideration of the Environmental Code in the Majilis. The Head of State positively assessed this document, noting the novelties aimed at improving the environmental situation in Kazakhstan. According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the exceptional importance of the Code is related to the greening of society and reducing air pollutions.

The Minister informed the President about the current year’s growing season and the situation with water resources. According to him, despite the recorded low level and risks of water scarcity, the growing season was relatively stable.

Furthermore, President Tokayev was informed about the digitalization of the water industry. Magzum Mirzagaliyev spoke about the completion of a pilot project to digitalize the water channel in Maktaaral district of Turkestan region, which significantly reduced water consumption. In this context, the President pointed out the need for rational use of water.

In addition, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the state of the fishing industry and the preparation of the program for the development of fish farming. According to the Minister, the potential of Kazakhstan’s reservoirs allows increasing the volume of fish cultivation from 7.5 thousand tons to 600 thousand tons per year, which can ensure export growth of up to 300 thousand tons.

In conclusion, the Head of State gave Magzum Mirzagaliyev a number of specific instructions.