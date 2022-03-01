EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:19, 01 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President receives National Bank Chairman

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov, the Akorda press service reports.

    The latter reported on the National Bank activities aimed at ensuring financial stability amid the geopolitical situation in the world. He reported on the package of measures taken to maintain financial and price stability, to protect private deposits in KZT, to pursue monetary policy with basic risks taken into account in the internal and external sectors.

    Following the meeting the Head of State set certain tasks.


    Tags:
    National Bank of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!