Kazakh President receives National Bank Chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the National Bank activities aimed at ensuring financial stability amid the geopolitical situation in the world. He reported on the package of measures taken to maintain financial and price stability, to protect private deposits in KZT, to pursue monetary policy with basic risks taken into account in the internal and external sectors.

Following the meeting the Head of State set certain tasks.