EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:14, 17 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President receives National Council member

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received political analyst, member of the National Council Rassul Zhumaly, the Akorda press service reports.

    The sides debated issues concerning the mass media development, raising the quality of Kazakhstan’s content, state language development, socio-political and awareness-building efforts. Zhumaly supported the initiatives of the National Public Confidence Council and suggested a set of proposals to improve the work and youth policy issues.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan National Public Confidence Council President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!