Kazakh President receives newly appointed ambassador to Austria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria, Permanent Representative to the international organizations in Vienna Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, the Head of State stressed the need to further develop cooperation with Austria and international organizations in Vienna.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set tasks to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and partner nations.

As earlier reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed Mukhtar Tileuberdi as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the international organizations in Vienna.