Kazakh President receives newly-appointed ambassadors to India and Switzerland

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received newly-appointed extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors of Kazakhstan to India and Switzerland Yerlan Alimbayev and Alibek Bakayev correspondingly, the President’s press service reports.

The Head of State charged Yerlan Alimbayev to take measures aimed at strengthening trade and economic, and investment cooperation with India, foster tourism cooperation as well as within preparations for celebrating the 750th annivesary of the Golden Horde and other significant events.

Having the talks with Alibek Bakayev President Tokayev noted the necessity to bolster political, trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Switzerland.