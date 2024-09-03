EN
    13:15, 03 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President receives newly appointed Sports Minister

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received newly-appointed Tourism and Sports Minister Yerbol Myrzabossynov, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The President tasked the Minister to develop mass and youth sports, strengthen coaching staff, and apply scientific approaches in sports.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to properly execute instructions set at the meeting on sports development held this June.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan named a new Tourism and Sports Minister.

