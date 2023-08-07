EN
    18:55, 07 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President receives Ombudsperson for the Rights of Socially Vulnerable Categories

    Photo: akorda.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Svetlana Zhakupova, the Ombudsperson for the Rights of Socially Vulnerable Categories, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    During the meeting, the sides debated improving people’s living standards and social services institutional transformation issues.

    The Head of State assigned the Ombudsperson to ensure guarantees of the rights and legitimate interests of vulnerable social groups. In particular, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need for proactive work with categories such as mothers with many children, single mothers, mothers raising disabled children, and ensuring strict control over the provision of their rights and interests within the limits of legislation.

    The Head of State drew attention to solving problems of people with disabilities, tasked to examine in detail proposals to improve legislative and institutional basis to raise people’s living standards.


