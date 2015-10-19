Kazakh President receives PM Massimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Prime Minister Karim Massimov.

According to the press service of Akorda at the meeting Karim Massimov informed the President on the socio-economic development of the country and the implementation of major government programs. Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that today the republic's economy operates in the heavy mode. "Due to the decline in energy prices budget revenues decreased by 40%. In addition, prices for other basic export goods including ferrous and nonferrous metals and coal have also gone down. Meanwhile, agriculture provides a small increase but industrial enterprises have reduced production," said the President of Kazakhstan. Head of State pointed out that the difficult situation in the world market is formed on the basis of the talks held in China and the United States with the leadership of Russian Federation. Nursultan Nazarbayev said that our people must know the current situation in the country. Kazakhstani enterprises should await profit shrinkage, reduction of income and possible job cuts. "There comes a real crisis, much stronger than in 2007-2009. In this regard, I instruct the Government to analyze and work out a plan of anti-crisis work," said Nursultan Nazarbayev. Kazakh Preside reiterated that the Government will not reduce social well-being of Kazakhstani citizens. According to his words, Nurly Zhol allows the Government to implement an employment program and extend the possibility of obtaining new skills through vocational education. Thus, people will be able, if necessary, to get new profession. In addition, President instructed the Government to prepare a program to support vulnerable social groups. Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the importance of increasing a number of industrial production and capacity of the constructed objects. "Business organizations should not expect that the state will provide them with the means. I forbid using financial resources of the National Fund for the construction of new facilities and support, subsidize poorly performing enterprises. In addition, we have conducted privatization to attract a more efficient management," said the President. Following the meeting Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.