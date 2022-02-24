EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:05, 24 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President receives PM Smailov

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received PM Alikhan Smailov, the Akorda press service reports.

    The latter reported on the current socioeconomic situation in the country and measures taken jointly with the National Bank to reduce negative impact of the events underway in Ukraine.

    The PM told the President about the main points of the anti-crisis economic development plan amid the latest events in the international arena. Besides, he reported on the implementation of the Mangistau region development plan and preparations for updating the 2022 republican budget.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!