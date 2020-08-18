EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:23, 18 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President receives Prime Minister

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prime Minister Askar Mamin who reported on the country’s socioeconomic development issues, the Akorda press service reports.

    The PM reported on execution of the President’s tasks on public employment, business support, harvest campaign, and preparations for the new academic year. The meeting also focused on stabilization of the epidemiological situation and phased easing of quarantine regulations.

    Following the meeting the Head of State charged the Government with certain tasks.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!