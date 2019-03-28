Kazakh President receives Prosecutor General in Akorda

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdauletov today, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, the Head of State was informed of the activity of domestic law-enforcement agencies.



The President of Kazakhstan pointed out the special role the Prosecutor General's Office plays in complying with statutory regulations, rights and legitimate interests of the citizens.



Wrapping up the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave Gizat Nurdauletov specific instructions.