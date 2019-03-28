EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:49, 28 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President receives Prosecutor General in Akorda

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdauletov today, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    During the meeting, the Head of State was informed of the activity of domestic law-enforcement agencies.

    The President of Kazakhstan pointed out the special role the Prosecutor General's Office plays in complying with statutory regulations, rights and legitimate interests of the citizens.

    Wrapping up the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave Gizat Nurdauletov specific instructions.

    Tags:
    Prosecutor General's Office Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!