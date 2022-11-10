Kazakh President receives Prosecutor General

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State received Prosecutor General Berik Asylov who reported on the law and order and results of the work of the country's procuracy bodies, the Akorda press service reports.

He said that the Prosecutor General’s Office control investigation of January events and amnesty issues.

Constitutional rights of over 1,800 people in the criminal sphere were protected, rights of 145,000 entrepreneurs were restored.

Photo: akorda.kz