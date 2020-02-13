EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:04, 13 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President receives public figure Adil Akhmetov

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received public figure Adil Akhmetov to debate issues concerning the transition of the Kazakh alphabet from Cyrillic to Latin script, the Akorda press service reports.

    The latter stressed the need to study thoroughly all the proposals brought up and rely on scientific approach.

    Besides the parties discussed other pressing issues of the country’s social life.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!