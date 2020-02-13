Kazakh President receives public figure Adil Akhmetov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received public figure Adil Akhmetov to debate issues concerning the transition of the Kazakh alphabet from Cyrillic to Latin script, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter stressed the need to study thoroughly all the proposals brought up and rely on scientific approach.

Besides the parties discussed other pressing issues of the country’s social life.