Kazakh President receives QazaqGaz CEO

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Sanzhar Zharkeshov, the Ceo of the QazaqGaz National Company JSC, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the current activities of the national gas company and progress of execution of the President’s tasks on priority supporting of the country’s market with commercial gas.

He also reported on the elaboration of the gas industry development complex plan.

Following the meeting the Head of State supported the proposed solutions and set a number of tasks.