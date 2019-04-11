Kazakh President receives Rector of Moscow State University

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Rector of the Lomonosov Moscow State University Viktor Sadovnichiy and Chairman of the Russian Public Council for International Cooperation and Public Diplomacy Sergei Ordzhonikidze, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

At the meeting, the Head of State underlined that Kazakhstan-Russia relations are fruitfully developing on the basis of the principles of good-neighborliness and alliance.

"I am glad to see you in the city of Nur-Sultan, where a branch of the Moscow State University was opened in the early 2000s. Presently, it successfully operates, providing high-quality educational services for Kazakh students. During the recent talks in Moscow, President Vladimir Putin and I noted the established high level of bilateral educational cooperation, having agreed upon the consistent development of it in the future," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In turn, the rector of the Moscow State University expressed his gratitude to the Head of State for the opportunity to meet, underscoring the productive nature of the longstanding ties between the universities of Kazakhstan and Russia.







"I have always had the warmest feelings toward Kazakhstan and I am proud that the branch of the Lomonosov Moscow State University makes an essential contribution to the training of skilled personnel in demand at the new stage of Kazakhstan modernization," said Viktor Sadovnichiy.



Besides, the sides exchanged views on topical issues of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation.