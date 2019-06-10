EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:15, 10 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President receives Russian Ambassador

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin, the Akorda press service reports.

    Borordavkin thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for an opportunity to meet and extended congratulations of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the victory in the presidential election.

    During the meeting the parties debated issues of further deepening of Kazakhstan-Russia allied relations and cooperation of two countries within the framework of international organizations.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!