Kazakh President receives second COVID-19 vaccine dose

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today the second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

In his Facebeek account Uali stated that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev feels well and carries on with his work according to the schedule after inoculation.

«The Kazakh President believes that it is important to maintain the vaccination pace in the country to beat the COVID-19 virus, remove the restrictions, and go back to normal,» reads the post.

Notably, the Kazakh President received the first dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine produced at the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant in early April.