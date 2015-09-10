EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:10, 10 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President receives Secretary General of Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States Ramil Hasanov in Astana today, the Akorda's press service informs.

    At the meeting, Secretary General Hasanov informed the Kazakh President of current activity of the organization and its readiness for the upcoming 5th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States in Astana. President Nazarbayev stressed the importance of the summit for strengthening of interaction between the member states of the Turkic Council. The Head of State also said that unity and all-round support from the Turkic Speaking States will help the Turkic Council implement the ongoing projects. Ramil Hasanov, in turn, congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev and people of Kazakhstan on the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate, noting that this is a historic milestone for the entire Turkic world.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Turkic speaking states President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!