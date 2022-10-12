EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:45, 12 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President receives Singapore’s delegation

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President received Mohamad Maliki Bin Osman, Minister in the Singapore Prime Minister's Office, the President’s press service reports.

    The Head of State noted that the participation of Singapore in the CICA Summit will make a significant contribution to the development of the CICA process.

    The President said that he highly appreciates the close cooperation with friendly Singapore, an important partner of Kazakhstan in ASEAN.

    During the meeting, the sides noted the expansion of bilateral trade and economic and investment ties.


    Photo: akorda.kz




    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan CICA Kazakhstan and Singapore President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!