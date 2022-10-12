Kazakh President receives Singapore’s delegation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President received Mohamad Maliki Bin Osman, Minister in the Singapore Prime Minister's Office, the President’s press service reports.

The Head of State noted that the participation of Singapore in the CICA Summit will make a significant contribution to the development of the CICA process.

The President said that he highly appreciates the close cooperation with friendly Singapore, an important partner of Kazakhstan in ASEAN.

During the meeting, the sides noted the expansion of bilateral trade and economic and investment ties.

