Kazakh President receives Strategic Planning Agency head

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received head of the Strategic Planning and Reforms Agency of Kazakhstan Kairat Kelimbetov, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the approaches for forming the new Agency, its structure, staff, regulations and short-term prospects till the end of the year.

The President charged to analyze suggestions and issues of people’s concern, and the progress of realization of the tasks outlined in the President’s Address.