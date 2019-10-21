EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:00, 21 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President receives Supreme Court Chairman

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Supreme Court Zhakip Assanov, the Akorda press service informs.

    The latter reported on the results of the Supreme Court activities for the past nine months and further improvement of the country’s judiciary system. Assanov focused on measures aimed at upgrading staff planning system, ensuring common jurisprudence, public justice modernization, etc.

    The Head of State stressed the need to enhance people’s trust towards the judiciary system, improve the quality of the judgments pronounced.

    Tags:
    Supreme Court President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!