Kazakh President receives Temasek Holdings director general Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met Temasek Holdings director general Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara to discuss prospects for building a strategic partnership between the Samruk Kazyna Fund and Temasek Holdings, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State said it will contribute to expanding business ties and encouraging economic growth. He said Kazakhstan is interested in a close partnership with Temasek. The Head of State invited Singapore’s company to the development of joint investment projects in various economic sectors.

Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara highly appreciated the prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Singapore in transportation and logistics. Currently, it explores its participation in Kazakhstan’s economy.

Besides, the parties debated development of a joint investment fund, cooperation in digitalization, e-commerce and renewable energy.

Temasek Holding is one of the largest investment companies of Singapore established in 1974. It has 13 offices across 9 countries.