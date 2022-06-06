EN
    21:20, 06 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President receives veteran of Interior Ministry Kairbek Suleimenov

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Statesman and veteran of the Internal Affairs body Kairbek Suleimenov, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    During the meeting, Kairbek Suleimenov shared his vision for further prospects of the development of the law enforcement system and civil society, including within the full large-scale reforms in the country. He also made a number of proposals on the fight against corruption.


