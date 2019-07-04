Kazakh President receives Vice Chairman of Marubeni Corporation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has received today the Vice Chairman of Marubeni Corporation, Shigeru Yamazoe, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Head of State highlighted the success in the Japanese company's activities and thanked Shigeru Yamazoe for participating in the plenary session of the Foreign Investors' Council.



"This year marks the 25th anniversary of our cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy. In this period, we have also managed to strengthen our relations across a wide range of issues. In particular, in the trade and economic sphere, our mutually advantageous bilateral ties have expanded. Marubeni has been successfully operating in Kazakhstan's market since 1993," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out.



Underscoring the contribution of First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the making and development of Kazakhstan-Japan relations, Shigeru Yamazoe expressed confidence that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will continue the course of further development of multi-faceted bilateral cooperation.



Mr. Yamazoe said that the company has implemented many projects in the areas of infrastructure, energy, transport, as well as in the construction of the airport in the city of Nur-Sultan. He added that since 2007, Marubeni Corporation has been participating in Khorasan Project - "a symbol of friendship between the two countries."