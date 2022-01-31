Kazakh President receives world chess champion Bibisara Assaubayeva

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heartily congratulated the young chess player on her bright victory in the 2021 World Blitz Championship in Warsaw. Notably, Bibisara Assaubayeva also won the silver medal in the Women Rapid category, the Akorda press service reports.

Bibisara Assaubayeva thanked the Head of State for support and told him about her career plans.

Following the meeting the President wished her new victories.