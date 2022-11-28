Kazakh President, Russian PM meet in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM In the course of his visit to the Russian Federation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

During the talk, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted positive dynamics of the Kazakhstan-Russia bilateral cooperation. In his words, significant achievements are observed in trade-economic interaction.

«We value the cooperation with the Russian Federation. We have signed the Declaration on the 30th anniversary of the Kazakh-Russian diplomatic relations. Besides, we have discussed the most acute issues of our interaction in trade-economic, investment spheres. We have opened the Near-Border Cooperation Forum. Last year, commodity turnover between our countries reached $24.5bln. I believe, that by the end of this year, we will see new indicators,» the Head of State noted.

The Kazakh Leader thanked Mikhail Mishustin for active and fruitful work.

In turn, Mikhail Mishustin stated readiness for implementation of the agreements reached by the heads of state.

«It is important that you pay your first visit after the reelection as the President of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation. Just in Kremlin, you’ve had talks with President Vladimir Putin. You have signed a joint declaration on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. Strategic decisions were taken on deepening cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan. Now our governments are set a task to implement the decisions of our presidents,» said Mishustin.