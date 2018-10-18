Kazakh President's Address debated in Bucharest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador Daulet Batrashev met with Romanian parliamentarians and members of the Club of Friends of Kazakhstan at the Romania's Parliament to debate the keynotes of the State-of-the-Nation Address of the Kazakh President, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

The Ambassador briefed on the large-scale program for further socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan, outlined in the President's current Address and progress of realization of the Address delivered in January.



Those gathered highly appreciated the goals, priorities and tasks set in the Address.



Florin Iordache, co-chairman of the inter-parliamentary Romania-Kazakhstan friendship group, noted that the Address maps out large-scale and precise vectors called to provide consistent and long-term development and achievement of Kazakhstan's strategic goal on the country's accession to the top 30 developed states of the world.

Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean Florin Urkan underlined that the Address will lay foundation for building modern and competitive Kazakhstan putting an emphasis on attracting of investments, increase of export and creation of new workplaces. He also hailed the constructive foreign policy of Kazakhstan envisaging development of strategic partnership with European countries.



Those gathered also discussed the current state of bilateral ties between the two nations and prospects for further development of inter-parliamentary cooperation in the light of tasks outlined in the President's Address.