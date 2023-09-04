Kazakh President’s Address to Nation sets strategic aims and mechanisms to achieve them, view

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The extensive reboot of the political system let Kazakhstan focus on strategic socioeconomic goals. The specific mechanisms to have them achieved are outlined in the Kazakh President’s State-of-the-Nation Address, said senior research assistant of the Institute of State and Law of Uzbekistan Academy of Sciences, Cand. Sc. Philosophy Ravshan Nazarov.

He said the State-of-the-Nation Address is a strategic document that defines the key goals Kazakhstan is facing today. Each goal was analyzed. The specific tasks were set.

He stressed the Address focused on water sector given the aggravation of water problems in Central Asia. It is expected to introduce leading water efficiency technologies up to 150,000 ha a year, build 20 new and reconstruct 15 water reservoirs, update and digitize 3,500 km of channels, to establish Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry, the National Hydrological Service, and to develop regional cooperation in water sector and irrigation.

Nazarov also said the agrarian sector of the Central Asian countries based mainly on irrigated cropping largely depends on quantity and quality of water resources. To this end, the countries should tune up cooperation in this sphere, especially, cooperation in use of transboundary rivers, proper water allocation and water management, and adoption of water efficient technologies. He believes it is necessary to bring up the question on restoring the Siberian rivers reversal project to divert the flow of Siberian rivers to Central Asia due to the growth of the regional water deficiency.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also drew attention to the development of the transport and logistics potential, including the development of railway projects, maintaining the trade flows from China to Europe, Russia, Central Asia and vice versa, the Trans-Caspian Route, the expansion of port capacities on the Black Sea along the Central Corridor.

Nazarov also highlighted timeliness of the further development of digitalization and IT technologies. According to him, Kazakhstan takes the lead in the region in this sphere as expertise of Kazakhstani specialists is in high demand in Central Asia.

He noted the Head of State paid great attention to children and youth issues.

He concluded by stating that Kazakh President’s State-of-the-Nation Address «The Economic Course of Just Kazakhstan» is a key strategic document which outlines the key objectives for further development of Kazakhstan for the next few years.