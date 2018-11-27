Kazakh President’s article brings to light world history's missing chapter, says European expert

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - "The Seven Facets of the Great Steppe" Program Article by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev reveals one missing chapter of world history, that is the "Civilization of the Great Steppes", Pier Borgoltz, a member of the Supervisory Board of Strengthening and Energizing EU-Central Asia Relations (SEnECA) non-profit organization, told Kazinform correspondent.

"The huge space at the juncture between Europe and Asia has been for millennium the realm of nomad people who have been the gatekeepers at times but most often the artisans of most productive exchanges all along the Eurasian Space," Mr. Borgoltz said, adding that "until recently, the unique and rich civilization which the peoples of the Great Steppe have evolved through ages in symbiosis with nature and the specific elements of their environment have been much overshadowed by Western Eurocentric views of world history. "

The former diplomat of the European External Action Service is confident that "President Nazarbayev's Initiative brings to light, in fact, a still missing chapter, the "civilization of the Great Steppes", still to be researched and written in the book of world heritage."



"In the wake of the new perspective brought on the ‘Silk Roads' [‘The Silk Roads: A New History of the World'] at the heart of human history by Peter Frankopan, it is to time to document and recognize the most valuable contribution done by the peoples of the great Steppes," Pier Borgoltz pointed out.

"Mediators between ideas, cultures, technologies , goods and people coming from thousands of kilometers away, their own values and social models have been instrumental to make these exchanges flourish at high times of the Silk Routes, while preserving a genuine sense of sustainable relations with nature and the elements, which are today of global significance," he underlined.

He also maintains: "For the complex facets and features of this unique heritage to be given full credit, comprehensive research and documented efforts by scholars of many disciplines are needed indeed."

"President Nazarbayev's Initiative gives an important signal for such endeavor to be undertaken involving all specialists of the Great Steppes. The outcome can only strengthen respect and mutual understanding between the peoples and countries of the region with their partners on the Eurasian Space, on the West and on the East," the speaker concluded.