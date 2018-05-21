Kazakh President's book presented in Saint Petersburg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A presentation of the book written by the 1st President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev "The Age of Independence" took place at the Saint Petersburg State University, the press service of the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan - Yelbassy said.

The event was organized by the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan - Yelbassy and Saint Petersburg State University with support of the Kazakh Embassy to Russia and Honorary Consulate in Saint Petersburg.



Delivering an opening address, deputy executive director of the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan - Yelbassy, Rogov noted that the book is a system-based reflection of the way Kazakhstan has made towards steady and sustainable development. It is a concise message for the younger generation that may evaluate the country's way made, draw lessons and go to new horizons.



Above 400 Kazakhstan's students attended the event to share their impressions and thoughts about the book and to tell about their plans.



A photo exhibition "Astana - the Great Steppe Pearl" was held thered as part of the presentation. It featured more than 60 unique photos of Kazakhstan's capital that is set to mark its 20th anniversary this year.