    17:20, 13 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President’s decree approves the list of national projects

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on approval of the list of the national projects, the Akorda press service reports.

    The President decreed to approve the list of the national projects.

    The President assigned the Government to take measures thereunder the decree.

    The Presidential Administration shall be charged with supervising the execution of the decree.

    The decree takes effect since the day of its signing.

    The list of the national projects includes the following projects: The Healthy Nation, The Well-Educated Nation, The Ulttyk Rukhani Janghyru, The Technological Breakthrough through Digitalization, Science and Innovations, The Entrepreneurship Development Project, Sustainable Economic Growth aimed at raising people’s welfare, Green Kazakhstan, The Agro-Industrial Complex Development Project, The Safe Country, The Strong Regions - Driver of the Country’s Development.


