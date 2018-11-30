EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:26, 30 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President's favorite books exhibited in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A book exhibition themed Independence and the First President has unveiled at the National Academic Library, Kazinform reports. 

    It features above 200 books from the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan.

    "The exhibition depicts the way of the Head of the State starting from his school years to the current achievements of Kazakhstan in the international arena. The Yelbasy name is closely associated with the fate of Kazakhstan and its independence," deputy director of the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan Aliya Kozhabekova said.Астанада Президенттің өмірі мен қызметіне арналған көрме ашылды

    Besides, the favorite books of the Head of State, books and articles reflecting the role and work of the Head of State are demonstrated there.

    Астанада Президенттің өмірі мен қызметіне арналған көрме ашылдыThere are also works depicting all seven facets outlined by the Kazakh President in his Seven Facets of the Great Steppe Article.

    Tags:
    Exhibition Astana Culture President of Kazakhstan Seven Facets of the Great Steppe President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!