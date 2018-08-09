EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:29, 09 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President’s Ice Hockey Cup kicks off in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan's Cup, the 9th annual ice hockey tournament, has started today in Astana, SPORTINFORM reports.

    The tournament has been opened by a match between the National Team of Kazakhstan and HC Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk headed by Andrei Nazarov, a former head coach of HC Barys Astana and the national team. Also today, the host hockey club, Barys Astana, will face HC Amur Khabarovsk in the next match.

    All the matches of the tournament will be aired live on Qazsport, KHL TV, and KHL TV HD channels.

    Schedule of the first match day:

    2:00 p.m. Kazakhstan National Team - HC Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk

    7:30 p.m. HC Barys Astana - HC Amur Khabarovsk

     

    Tags:
    Astana Sport Hockey Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!